Los Angeles, CA
2755 Budau Avenue
Last updated January 21 2020 at 2:37 AM
2755 Budau Avenue
2755 Budau Avenue
·
No Longer Available
2755 Budau Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90032
LA-32
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming Single Story home. Two bedrooms & 1 bath. Hardwood floors throughout. Updated kitchen and bath.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2755 Budau Avenue have any available units?
2755 Budau Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 2755 Budau Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2755 Budau Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2755 Budau Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2755 Budau Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 2755 Budau Avenue offer parking?
No, 2755 Budau Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2755 Budau Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2755 Budau Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2755 Budau Avenue have a pool?
No, 2755 Budau Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2755 Budau Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2755 Budau Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2755 Budau Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2755 Budau Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2755 Budau Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2755 Budau Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
