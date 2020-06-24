All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2753 LAUREL Pass / Bypass.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2753 LAUREL Pass / Bypass
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2753 LAUREL Pass / Bypass

2753 N Laurel Pass · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2753 N Laurel Pass, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Available fully furnished short or long term, this contemporary Hollywood modern oasis is private and ideally located just minutes from the heart of Hollywood's Sunset Blvd and the valley's Ventura Blvd. This single story home boasts 12' high ceiling with an open floor plan, tons of sunlight, and pocket sliding glass doors leading to the patio and pool. Tenants may access the home via the garage for privacy or the front entry with a beautiful side lush landscaping. The living areas are perfect for relaxing or entertaining, and there are 3 spacious bedrooms on the same level. The private outdoors presents a large salt water pool and lounge chairs perfect for soaking up the sun. The ideal retreat! Rental rate depends on the length of lease and the season.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2753 LAUREL Pass / Bypass have any available units?
2753 LAUREL Pass / Bypass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2753 LAUREL Pass / Bypass have?
Some of 2753 LAUREL Pass / Bypass's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2753 LAUREL Pass / Bypass currently offering any rent specials?
2753 LAUREL Pass / Bypass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2753 LAUREL Pass / Bypass pet-friendly?
No, 2753 LAUREL Pass / Bypass is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2753 LAUREL Pass / Bypass offer parking?
Yes, 2753 LAUREL Pass / Bypass offers parking.
Does 2753 LAUREL Pass / Bypass have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2753 LAUREL Pass / Bypass offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2753 LAUREL Pass / Bypass have a pool?
Yes, 2753 LAUREL Pass / Bypass has a pool.
Does 2753 LAUREL Pass / Bypass have accessible units?
No, 2753 LAUREL Pass / Bypass does not have accessible units.
Does 2753 LAUREL Pass / Bypass have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2753 LAUREL Pass / Bypass has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aven
1120 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Living at NoHo
11059 McCormick St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
The LC
710 N El Centro Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
AVA North Hollywood
5077 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Pegasus
612 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Atelier
801 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes
21240 South Western Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90501
Brownstone Lofts
1168 W Bellevue Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College