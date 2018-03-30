Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2730 Raymond Avenue
Last updated April 23 2019 at 9:43 AM
1 of 6
2730 Raymond Avenue
2730 Raymond Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2730 Raymond Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90007
Congress North
Amenities
dishwasher
new construction
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
new construction
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 9 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2730 Raymond Avenue have any available units?
2730 Raymond Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2730 Raymond Avenue have?
Some of 2730 Raymond Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2730 Raymond Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2730 Raymond Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2730 Raymond Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2730 Raymond Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 2730 Raymond Avenue offer parking?
No, 2730 Raymond Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2730 Raymond Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2730 Raymond Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2730 Raymond Avenue have a pool?
No, 2730 Raymond Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2730 Raymond Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2730 Raymond Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2730 Raymond Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2730 Raymond Avenue has units with dishwashers.
