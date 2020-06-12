Rent Calculator
2728 Oakhurst Ave
Last updated March 22 2019 at 10:13 AM
1 of 1
2728 Oakhurst Ave
2728 Oakhurst Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2728 Oakhurst Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90034
South Robertson
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2728 Oakhurst Ave Available 04/01/19 -
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3780609)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2728 Oakhurst Ave have any available units?
2728 Oakhurst Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 2728 Oakhurst Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2728 Oakhurst Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2728 Oakhurst Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2728 Oakhurst Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 2728 Oakhurst Ave offer parking?
No, 2728 Oakhurst Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2728 Oakhurst Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2728 Oakhurst Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2728 Oakhurst Ave have a pool?
No, 2728 Oakhurst Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2728 Oakhurst Ave have accessible units?
No, 2728 Oakhurst Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2728 Oakhurst Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2728 Oakhurst Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2728 Oakhurst Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2728 Oakhurst Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
