2713 South Gaffey Street
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:09 PM

2713 South Gaffey Street

2713 South Gaffey Street · No Longer Available
Location

2713 South Gaffey Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Coastal San Pedro

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fead1a3057 ---- AWESOME 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom top floor apartment with SPECTACULAR OCEAN AND HARBOR VIEWS from San Pedro to Long Beach & out to Sea. The unit has been updated with new laminate flooring, newer carpeting, and features a good sized living room with expansive ocean views from the wall-to-wall brand new energy & noise efficient windows/sliding glass door that opens to the large private balcony with the best view in San Pedro of the port! The unit has adorable retro-style kitchen with breakfast bar, additional closet in hallway for storage, a spacious bedroom with carpeting and large closet plus additional linen cabinet. This quaint sunny apartment is perfect for an active single person or couple who appreciates living in a quiet building. Building has coin laundry room and 1-parking space with ample street parking on Gaffey and 27th Street. Tenant only pays electricity, and no pets permitted. Once viewed in person, applications can be submitted via our rental list on our website at www.rpmcalcoast.com - applicants must have a minimum 650 fico score and 3x the monthly rent in income. Available NOW. To schedule a viewing, go to this link: Laundry In Bldg Ocean Views

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2713 South Gaffey Street have any available units?
2713 South Gaffey Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2713 South Gaffey Street have?
Some of 2713 South Gaffey Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2713 South Gaffey Street currently offering any rent specials?
2713 South Gaffey Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2713 South Gaffey Street pet-friendly?
No, 2713 South Gaffey Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2713 South Gaffey Street offer parking?
Yes, 2713 South Gaffey Street does offer parking.
Does 2713 South Gaffey Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2713 South Gaffey Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2713 South Gaffey Street have a pool?
No, 2713 South Gaffey Street does not have a pool.
Does 2713 South Gaffey Street have accessible units?
No, 2713 South Gaffey Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2713 South Gaffey Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2713 South Gaffey Street does not have units with dishwashers.
