2713 South Gaffey Street

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fead1a3057 ---- AWESOME 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom top floor apartment with SPECTACULAR OCEAN AND HARBOR VIEWS from San Pedro to Long Beach & out to Sea. The unit has been updated with new laminate flooring, newer carpeting, and features a good sized living room with expansive ocean views from the wall-to-wall brand new energy & noise efficient windows/sliding glass door that opens to the large private balcony with the best view in San Pedro of the port! The unit has adorable retro-style kitchen with breakfast bar, additional closet in hallway for storage, a spacious bedroom with carpeting and large closet plus additional linen cabinet. This quaint sunny apartment is perfect for an active single person or couple who appreciates living in a quiet building. Building has coin laundry room and 1-parking space with ample street parking on Gaffey and 27th Street. Tenant only pays electricity, and no pets permitted. Once viewed in person, applications can be submitted via our rental list on our website at www.rpmcalcoast.com - applicants must have a minimum 650 fico score and 3x the monthly rent in income. Available NOW. To schedule a viewing, go to this link: Laundry In Bldg Ocean Views