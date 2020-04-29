All apartments in Los Angeles
2712 Abbot Kinney Boulevard - 12
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

2712 Abbot Kinney Boulevard - 12

2712 Abbot Kinney Boulevard · (818) 294-0908
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2712 Abbot Kinney Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
all utils included
carport
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
In the Heart of Venice! On Abbot Kinney!! Near all the shops, restaurants, nightlife and more!
All utilities included w/rent! PETS WELCOME! Parking space available!

Charming CORNER UNIT w/wood-look floors, gas heat, gas stove/oven, refrigerator, large walk in closet. Cable ready

-Keypad access building
-Laundry Room on-site
-Building Manager on-site
-Online rent pay available

Lease length: 12 months
Security Deposit: 1-month's rent

In walking distance of: Venice Beach, Ocean Front Walk, Venice Canals, Farmer's Market, Marina del Rey, Washington Blvd, markets, parks and more!

Act now-schedule a tour today!
Located right on Abbot Kinney in the Heart of Venice!
Walking distance to the beach, shops, restaurants, nightlife, markets, Venice Canals, Marina del Rey and so much more!

Carport, Keypad access entry, Laundry Room and Building Manager on-site

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2712 Abbot Kinney Boulevard - 12 have any available units?
2712 Abbot Kinney Boulevard - 12 has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2712 Abbot Kinney Boulevard - 12 have?
Some of 2712 Abbot Kinney Boulevard - 12's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2712 Abbot Kinney Boulevard - 12 currently offering any rent specials?
2712 Abbot Kinney Boulevard - 12 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2712 Abbot Kinney Boulevard - 12 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2712 Abbot Kinney Boulevard - 12 is pet friendly.
Does 2712 Abbot Kinney Boulevard - 12 offer parking?
Yes, 2712 Abbot Kinney Boulevard - 12 does offer parking.
Does 2712 Abbot Kinney Boulevard - 12 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2712 Abbot Kinney Boulevard - 12 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2712 Abbot Kinney Boulevard - 12 have a pool?
No, 2712 Abbot Kinney Boulevard - 12 does not have a pool.
Does 2712 Abbot Kinney Boulevard - 12 have accessible units?
No, 2712 Abbot Kinney Boulevard - 12 does not have accessible units.
Does 2712 Abbot Kinney Boulevard - 12 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2712 Abbot Kinney Boulevard - 12 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2712 Abbot Kinney Boulevard - 12?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

