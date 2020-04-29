2712 Abbot Kinney Boulevard - 12

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly all utils included carport walk in closets range

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

In the Heart of Venice! On Abbot Kinney!! Near all the shops, restaurants, nightlife and more!

All utilities included w/rent! PETS WELCOME! Parking space available!



Charming CORNER UNIT w/wood-look floors, gas heat, gas stove/oven, refrigerator, large walk in closet. Cable ready



-Keypad access building

-Laundry Room on-site

-Building Manager on-site

-Online rent pay available



Lease length: 12 months

Security Deposit: 1-month's rent



In walking distance of: Venice Beach, Ocean Front Walk, Venice Canals, Farmer's Market, Marina del Rey, Washington Blvd, markets, parks and more!



Act now-schedule a tour today!

Located right on Abbot Kinney in the Heart of Venice!

Walking distance to the beach, shops, restaurants, nightlife, markets, Venice Canals, Marina del Rey and so much more!



Carport, Keypad access entry, Laundry Room and Building Manager on-site