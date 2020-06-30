All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2709 Michigan Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2709 Michigan Avenue
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:58 AM

2709 Michigan Avenue

2709 Michigan Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2709 Michigan Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90033
Boyle Heights

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM AND 1 BATH BACK HOUSE WITH BONUS AREA IN GARAGE** Close to all amenities of life schools, parks, churches, transportation, shopping centers and restaurants

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2709 Michigan Avenue have any available units?
2709 Michigan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 2709 Michigan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2709 Michigan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2709 Michigan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2709 Michigan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2709 Michigan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2709 Michigan Avenue offers parking.
Does 2709 Michigan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2709 Michigan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2709 Michigan Avenue have a pool?
No, 2709 Michigan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2709 Michigan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2709 Michigan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2709 Michigan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2709 Michigan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2709 Michigan Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2709 Michigan Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1454 W. 3rd St
1454 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Twenty2Eleven Apartments
20211 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91306
8th and Hope
801 S Hope St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Poinsettia Place
1640 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
R3
4091 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College