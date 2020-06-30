Rent Calculator
2709 Michigan Avenue
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:58 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2709 Michigan Avenue
2709 Michigan Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2709 Michigan Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90033
Boyle Heights
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM AND 1 BATH BACK HOUSE WITH BONUS AREA IN GARAGE** Close to all amenities of life schools, parks, churches, transportation, shopping centers and restaurants
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2709 Michigan Avenue have any available units?
2709 Michigan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 2709 Michigan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2709 Michigan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2709 Michigan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2709 Michigan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 2709 Michigan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2709 Michigan Avenue offers parking.
Does 2709 Michigan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2709 Michigan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2709 Michigan Avenue have a pool?
No, 2709 Michigan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2709 Michigan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2709 Michigan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2709 Michigan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2709 Michigan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2709 Michigan Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2709 Michigan Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
