2709 BOULDER Street

A beautifully remodeled 3 bed, 2 bath in Boyle Heights is now available. The upstairs portion is a 2 bed, 1 bath and the downstairs is a studio with its own bath and a completely separate entrance. The kitchen features brand new stainless steel appliances, new countertops and new cabinets and the bathrooms have been beautifully redone. The home has European oak hardwood floors throughout, Central AC/Heat and washer/dryer. The home is on a shared lot (this is the back house) and has a private backyard. Two parking spot included. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Located close to Downtown and The Arts District with some of LA's best restaurants, caf~s, and bars. Come and see it today!!!