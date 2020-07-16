All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:45 AM

2706 W 74th St

2706 West 74th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2706 West 74th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90043
Park Mesa Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Newly Built Single-Person Home - Property Id: 121749

Newly built 1-bedroom house with private entrance. Appliances included. Located near new Rams stadium and easy access to public transit. New HVAC Unit and recessed Lighting.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/121749
Property Id 121749

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4926303)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2706 W 74th St have any available units?
2706 W 74th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2706 W 74th St have?
Some of 2706 W 74th St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2706 W 74th St currently offering any rent specials?
2706 W 74th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2706 W 74th St pet-friendly?
No, 2706 W 74th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2706 W 74th St offer parking?
No, 2706 W 74th St does not offer parking.
Does 2706 W 74th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2706 W 74th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2706 W 74th St have a pool?
No, 2706 W 74th St does not have a pool.
Does 2706 W 74th St have accessible units?
No, 2706 W 74th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2706 W 74th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2706 W 74th St has units with dishwashers.
