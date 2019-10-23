All apartments in Los Angeles
27 ANCHORAGE Street

27 Anchorage Street · (310) 963-1146
Location

27 Anchorage Street, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 27 Anchorage St - H · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Spacious One Bedroom Apartment Home in Marina del Rey - This spacious and bright upper one bedroom one bathroom apartment home is located on the Marina del Rey peninsula just steps from the beach. Enjoy a variety of fine dining, entertainment, upscale shopping or ride on a gondola boat at the charming Venice Canals, all within a short distance. This completely remodeled unit features hardwood flooring, a fully appointed kitchen with modern finishes, stainless steel appliances, and a stackable washer/dryer.

Property amenities include a pool, controlled access and assigned single carport parking space.

Pets are not allowed.

** Move in Special for a move in date no later than June 30th: 25% off base rent for the first 4 months and $500 deposit on approved credit. Contact us for details..

Monthly rental rate: $3,200 + $85.00 monthly utility reimbursement on a 12 month lease.

If you would like more information or wish to schedule an appointment to take a tour, please contact:

Jnae
KMK Management Company - Leasing
(310) 936-0996 (Texts OK)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3484594)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 ANCHORAGE Street have any available units?
27 ANCHORAGE Street has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 27 ANCHORAGE Street have?
Some of 27 ANCHORAGE Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 ANCHORAGE Street currently offering any rent specials?
27 ANCHORAGE Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 ANCHORAGE Street pet-friendly?
No, 27 ANCHORAGE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 27 ANCHORAGE Street offer parking?
Yes, 27 ANCHORAGE Street does offer parking.
Does 27 ANCHORAGE Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27 ANCHORAGE Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 ANCHORAGE Street have a pool?
Yes, 27 ANCHORAGE Street has a pool.
Does 27 ANCHORAGE Street have accessible units?
No, 27 ANCHORAGE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 27 ANCHORAGE Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 27 ANCHORAGE Street does not have units with dishwashers.
