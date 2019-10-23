27 ANCHORAGE Street

Amenities

Spacious One Bedroom Apartment Home in Marina del Rey - This spacious and bright upper one bedroom one bathroom apartment home is located on the Marina del Rey peninsula just steps from the beach. Enjoy a variety of fine dining, entertainment, upscale shopping or ride on a gondola boat at the charming Venice Canals, all within a short distance. This completely remodeled unit features hardwood flooring, a fully appointed kitchen with modern finishes, stainless steel appliances, and a stackable washer/dryer.



Property amenities include a pool, controlled access and assigned single carport parking space.



Pets are not allowed.



** Move in Special for a move in date no later than June 30th: 25% off base rent for the first 4 months and $500 deposit on approved credit. Contact us for details..



Monthly rental rate: $3,200 + $85.00 monthly utility reimbursement on a 12 month lease.



If you would like more information or wish to schedule an appointment to take a tour, please contact:



Jnae

KMK Management Company - Leasing

(310) 936-0996 (Texts OK)



No Pets Allowed



