All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 269 South MARIPOSA Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
269 South MARIPOSA Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

269 South MARIPOSA Avenue

269 South Mariposa Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

269 South Mariposa Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Mariposa on 3rd is a brand new boutique apartment community located in Los Angeles' cultural hub, Koreatown, and just moments from DTLA. Opening this Fall 2019 with pre-leasing beginning NOW, Mariposa on 3rd is an intimate, holistic offering that fuses form and function with amenities that foster an idyllic lifestyle immersed in both wellness and accessibility. Translating to butterfly in Spanish, Mariposa on 3rd is an essential cocoon where those seeking comfort can finally spread their wings and experience the best of Los Angeles.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 269 South MARIPOSA Avenue have any available units?
269 South MARIPOSA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 269 South MARIPOSA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
269 South MARIPOSA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 269 South MARIPOSA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 269 South MARIPOSA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 269 South MARIPOSA Avenue offer parking?
No, 269 South MARIPOSA Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 269 South MARIPOSA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 269 South MARIPOSA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 269 South MARIPOSA Avenue have a pool?
No, 269 South MARIPOSA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 269 South MARIPOSA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 269 South MARIPOSA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 269 South MARIPOSA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 269 South MARIPOSA Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 269 South MARIPOSA Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 269 South MARIPOSA Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Best Cities for Families 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Avana on Wilshire
3675 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Northview-Southview Apartments
8111 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Vert
6606 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Mariposa at Playa Del Rey
8700 Pershing Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90293
Santa Fe Lofts
121 E 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Delta
1616 Delta Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
BROADWAY PALACE APARTMENTS
928 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College