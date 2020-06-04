Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Beautiful Enormous 4BD/2BA Single Family Rental Home AVAILABLE NOW - 2685 Cunard St, Los Angeles, CA 90065



Rent: $3,495

Deposit: $3,520

Application: $35



Huge 4BD/2BA Single Family Home with a yard and garage



This beautiful multi story house built in 1925 features stunning hardwood floors, updated cabinets and tile work in the kitchen and bathrooms, new ceiling fans, and plenty of natural light throughout. You will find a spiral staircase connecting the floors and an eye catching fireplace in the downstairs room accented by beautiful masonry.



The outside of the property is just as beautiful as the inside. Private front and back yards enhance the property with shady trees to help you feel at home, and the garage is a perfect area for anything your heart could desire.



Nestled half way between Pasadena and Glendale this property is equidistant to both Griffith Park and the Rose Bowl Stadium in the Eagle Rock area. Far enough from the city to not be in it's shadow, but close enough to drive in for the excitement.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities.



Must have verifiable rental history and income. No smoking. No pets. No evictions please. No Section 8 or third-party housing accepted.



This building is managed by a professional property management company.



To submit an application: please visit our website at NPSManagement.com, or give us a call at our offices at 562-528-8125 to schedule a showing.



Nationwide Property Services Inc. does not and shall not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion (creed), gender, gender expression, age, national origin (ancestry), disability, marital status, sexual orientation, or military status, in any of its activities or operations.



