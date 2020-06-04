All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2685 Cunard St

2685 Cunard Street · No Longer Available
Location

2685 Cunard Street, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Eagle Rock

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Enormous 4BD/2BA Single Family Rental Home AVAILABLE NOW - 2685 Cunard St, Los Angeles, CA 90065

Rent: $3,495
Deposit: $3,520
Application: $35

Huge 4BD/2BA Single Family Home with a yard and garage

This beautiful multi story house built in 1925 features stunning hardwood floors, updated cabinets and tile work in the kitchen and bathrooms, new ceiling fans, and plenty of natural light throughout. You will find a spiral staircase connecting the floors and an eye catching fireplace in the downstairs room accented by beautiful masonry.

The outside of the property is just as beautiful as the inside. Private front and back yards enhance the property with shady trees to help you feel at home, and the garage is a perfect area for anything your heart could desire.

Nestled half way between Pasadena and Glendale this property is equidistant to both Griffith Park and the Rose Bowl Stadium in the Eagle Rock area. Far enough from the city to not be in it's shadow, but close enough to drive in for the excitement.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

Must have verifiable rental history and income. No smoking. No pets. No evictions please. No Section 8 or third-party housing accepted.

This building is managed by a professional property management company.

To submit an application: please visit our website at NPSManagement.com, or give us a call at our offices at 562-528-8125 to schedule a showing.

Nationwide Property Services Inc. does not and shall not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion (creed), gender, gender expression, age, national origin (ancestry), disability, marital status, sexual orientation, or military status, in any of its activities or operations.

(RLNE4576553)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2685 Cunard St have any available units?
2685 Cunard St doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2685 Cunard St have?
Some of 2685 Cunard St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2685 Cunard St currently offering any rent specials?
2685 Cunard St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2685 Cunard St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2685 Cunard St is pet friendly.
Does 2685 Cunard St offer parking?
Yes, 2685 Cunard St does offer parking.
Does 2685 Cunard St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2685 Cunard St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2685 Cunard St have a pool?
No, 2685 Cunard St does not have a pool.
Does 2685 Cunard St have accessible units?
Yes, 2685 Cunard St has accessible units.
Does 2685 Cunard St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2685 Cunard St does not have units with dishwashers.
