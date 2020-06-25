All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

2666 HUTTON Drive

2666 Hutton Drive
Location

2666 Hutton Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
fire pit
Available for short and long-term rentals! Enter this one-of-a-kind gated trophy compound, at the top of a long private & gated driveway. Warm contemporary style with a 60' pool, sports court & a 20-car motor-court. The home features high ceilings throughout with Fleetwood walls of glass that open to expansive entertainers' grounds. Outdoor amenities include a large cabana, fire pit and bar, putting green, and canyon views. The home consists of a total of 7 bedrooms and 7 baths, including a master suite on the 1st floor with an adjoining massage room, a separate guests' wing with 4 bedrooms on the second floor, 1 office, and a state of the art home theater, chef's kitchen, wet bar, staff/maids quarter, and a gym. Private and spectacular!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2666 HUTTON Drive have any available units?
2666 HUTTON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2666 HUTTON Drive have?
Some of 2666 HUTTON Drive's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2666 HUTTON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2666 HUTTON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2666 HUTTON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2666 HUTTON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2666 HUTTON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2666 HUTTON Drive offers parking.
Does 2666 HUTTON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2666 HUTTON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2666 HUTTON Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2666 HUTTON Drive has a pool.
Does 2666 HUTTON Drive have accessible units?
No, 2666 HUTTON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2666 HUTTON Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2666 HUTTON Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
