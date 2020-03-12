Rent Calculator
26612 President Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
26612 President Ave
26612 S President Ave
·
No Longer Available
Location
26612 S President Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90710
Harbor City
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Mini Beach Mansion very close to all beaches museums and Los Angeles
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 26612 President Ave have any available units?
26612 President Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 26612 President Ave currently offering any rent specials?
26612 President Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26612 President Ave pet-friendly?
No, 26612 President Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 26612 President Ave offer parking?
No, 26612 President Ave does not offer parking.
Does 26612 President Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26612 President Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26612 President Ave have a pool?
No, 26612 President Ave does not have a pool.
Does 26612 President Ave have accessible units?
No, 26612 President Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 26612 President Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 26612 President Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26612 President Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 26612 President Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
