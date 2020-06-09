All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2660 BENEDICT CANYON Drive

2660 Benedict Canyon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2660 Benedict Canyon Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Beverly Glen

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
In the Estates Section known as Celebrity Row. Fully Furnished, Versatile 5 bd/7 ba, 6400 sqft. Gated, Very Rare 2.2 Acre Compound w/ 95,946 sqft of land. Minutes to Beverly Hills/Rodeo Drive. Totally Private, Serene & Secure w/ Long, Gated Driveway. Entrance+Motorcourt Parking f/ appx 20 Cars. Gorgeous Lawns & Hardscape perfect f/ Entertaining. Great f/ Sports Activities/Training! Private, 1st Fl Master Retreat w/ 2 Private Baths, Generous Cedar Lined Walk In Closets, Library, Office & Private Patio. LivRm, DinRm, FamRm & Eat In Kitchen all open to Resort-Like Backyard Paradise w/ Gorgeous Grounds. Breath-Taking Huge Pool+Spa w/50ft Waterfall, Sauna, BBQ & Cabana. Designer Furnishings throughout, HWfloors, 3 Glass-Rock Fireplaces, Elevator, Stunning Upstairs JR Master Suite & 4th bedrm wing. Downstairs staff rm/5thBR. Fabulous Indoor/Outdoor Lifestyle! Piano Excluded.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 20 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2660 BENEDICT CANYON Drive have any available units?
2660 BENEDICT CANYON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2660 BENEDICT CANYON Drive have?
Some of 2660 BENEDICT CANYON Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2660 BENEDICT CANYON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2660 BENEDICT CANYON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2660 BENEDICT CANYON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2660 BENEDICT CANYON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2660 BENEDICT CANYON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2660 BENEDICT CANYON Drive offers parking.
Does 2660 BENEDICT CANYON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2660 BENEDICT CANYON Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2660 BENEDICT CANYON Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2660 BENEDICT CANYON Drive has a pool.
Does 2660 BENEDICT CANYON Drive have accessible units?
No, 2660 BENEDICT CANYON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2660 BENEDICT CANYON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2660 BENEDICT CANYON Drive has units with dishwashers.
