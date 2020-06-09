2660 BENEDICT CANYON Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking pool bbq/grill hot tub sauna

In the Estates Section known as Celebrity Row. Fully Furnished, Versatile 5 bd/7 ba, 6400 sqft. Gated, Very Rare 2.2 Acre Compound w/ 95,946 sqft of land. Minutes to Beverly Hills/Rodeo Drive. Totally Private, Serene & Secure w/ Long, Gated Driveway. Entrance+Motorcourt Parking f/ appx 20 Cars. Gorgeous Lawns & Hardscape perfect f/ Entertaining. Great f/ Sports Activities/Training! Private, 1st Fl Master Retreat w/ 2 Private Baths, Generous Cedar Lined Walk In Closets, Library, Office & Private Patio. LivRm, DinRm, FamRm & Eat In Kitchen all open to Resort-Like Backyard Paradise w/ Gorgeous Grounds. Breath-Taking Huge Pool+Spa w/50ft Waterfall, Sauna, BBQ & Cabana. Designer Furnishings throughout, HWfloors, 3 Glass-Rock Fireplaces, Elevator, Stunning Upstairs JR Master Suite & 4th bedrm wing. Downstairs staff rm/5thBR. Fabulous Indoor/Outdoor Lifestyle! Piano Excluded.