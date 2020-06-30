All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2651 Benedict St 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2651 Benedict St 1
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

2651 Benedict St 1

2651 Benedict Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2651 Benedict Street, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Elysian Valley Riverside

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
carport
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Newly Updated 2B/1B w/ Assigned Parking - Property Id: 203406

Roomy 2 BED, 1 BATH, 1st floor unit in a modest fourplex apartment. Includes refrigerator and gas range oven. Washer/Gas Dryer hookup in unit (stack only). One assigned gated carport parking space & plenty of street parking in the cul de sac.

Ample closet space in each bedroom. Porcelain tile flooring in the kitchen, dining, and bathroom areas . Wood laminate flooring in living room and bedrooms. Small pets allowed with deposit. Sorry, no smoking.

Centrally located in the Elysian Valley neighborhood of Los Angeles -- Close proximity to the 2, 5, & 110 Freeways, Downtown LA, Dodger Stadium, Griffith Park, Elysian Park, Silverlake, Los Feliz, Hollywood, West LA, Eagle Rock, Glendale, Burbank.

Please feel free to text /call with any questions.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/203406
Property Id 203406

(RLNE5717990)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2651 Benedict St 1 have any available units?
2651 Benedict St 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2651 Benedict St 1 have?
Some of 2651 Benedict St 1's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2651 Benedict St 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2651 Benedict St 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2651 Benedict St 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2651 Benedict St 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2651 Benedict St 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2651 Benedict St 1 offers parking.
Does 2651 Benedict St 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2651 Benedict St 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2651 Benedict St 1 have a pool?
No, 2651 Benedict St 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2651 Benedict St 1 have accessible units?
No, 2651 Benedict St 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2651 Benedict St 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2651 Benedict St 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Best Cities for Families 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Be Dtla
1120 West 6th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The 5550
5550 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Chase Knolls
13401 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sunset Barrington Gardens
233 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
NMS Northridge
9710 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Del Rio Apartments
3430 S Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90034
The Ivy
15301 Valley Vista Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Legacy at Westwood
10833 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College