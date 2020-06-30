2651 Benedict St 1

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal carport recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Newly Updated 2B/1B w/ Assigned Parking - Property Id: 203406



Roomy 2 BED, 1 BATH, 1st floor unit in a modest fourplex apartment. Includes refrigerator and gas range oven. Washer/Gas Dryer hookup in unit (stack only). One assigned gated carport parking space & plenty of street parking in the cul de sac.



Ample closet space in each bedroom. Porcelain tile flooring in the kitchen, dining, and bathroom areas . Wood laminate flooring in living room and bedrooms. Small pets allowed with deposit. Sorry, no smoking.



Centrally located in the Elysian Valley neighborhood of Los Angeles -- Close proximity to the 2, 5, & 110 Freeways, Downtown LA, Dodger Stadium, Griffith Park, Elysian Park, Silverlake, Los Feliz, Hollywood, West LA, Eagle Rock, Glendale, Burbank.



Please feel free to text /call with any questions.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/203406

Property Id 203406



(RLNE5717990)