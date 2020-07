Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

This exceptional property is located on the highly coveted North Side of campus within the DPS patrol zone and just a short walk to campus. Well located close to Menlo and Ellendale as well as The Row, this property is great for a group of 5-7. There is a huge backyard that is gated, as well as garage parking. Please note that this property has additional Rules and Regulations provided by the owner, and parties at the house are not allowed.



View a Virtual Tour Here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=V4urrAyMmqe



*Rent is the monthly rental installment amount which is total rent due for the rental period divided by the number of installments within such period. There will be no proration of rent for the first or last month of the term.