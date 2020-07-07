All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 9 2020

2639 Monmouth Ave

2639 Monmouth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2639 Monmouth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90007
Congress North

Amenities

all utils included
recently renovated
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Brand newly renovated private studio located near USC in the DPS patrolled zone. All utilities included. 6 month sublease. Shown as furnished but COMES UNFURNISHED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2639 Monmouth Ave have any available units?
2639 Monmouth Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2639 Monmouth Ave have?
Some of 2639 Monmouth Ave's amenities include all utils included, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2639 Monmouth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2639 Monmouth Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2639 Monmouth Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2639 Monmouth Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2639 Monmouth Ave offer parking?
No, 2639 Monmouth Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2639 Monmouth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2639 Monmouth Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2639 Monmouth Ave have a pool?
No, 2639 Monmouth Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2639 Monmouth Ave have accessible units?
No, 2639 Monmouth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2639 Monmouth Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2639 Monmouth Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

