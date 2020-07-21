All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2637 1/2 S Redondo Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2637 1/2 S Redondo Blvd
Last updated August 11 2019 at 10:06 AM

2637 1/2 S Redondo Blvd

2637 1/2 S Redondo Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2637 1/2 S Redondo Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90016
West Adams

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Completely Upgraded Unit - Property Id: 94727

A must see... Beautiful completely upgraded 1 bedroom 1 bath unit
-Living room entry laminated wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, new kitchen cabinets, tile flooring throughout kitchen, modern quartz countertop, ceiling fans in the living room and bedroom, and beautiful shower tile in the bathroom.
No pets/No Smoking
Owner pays water
TEXT: 424-341-4457
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/94727p
Property Id 94727

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5070287)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2637 1/2 S Redondo Blvd have any available units?
2637 1/2 S Redondo Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2637 1/2 S Redondo Blvd have?
Some of 2637 1/2 S Redondo Blvd's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2637 1/2 S Redondo Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2637 1/2 S Redondo Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2637 1/2 S Redondo Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2637 1/2 S Redondo Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2637 1/2 S Redondo Blvd offer parking?
No, 2637 1/2 S Redondo Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 2637 1/2 S Redondo Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2637 1/2 S Redondo Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2637 1/2 S Redondo Blvd have a pool?
No, 2637 1/2 S Redondo Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2637 1/2 S Redondo Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2637 1/2 S Redondo Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2637 1/2 S Redondo Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2637 1/2 S Redondo Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside on Barry
1253 Barry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Roosevelt Lofts
727 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Westside Apartments
3165 Sawtelle Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
4140 & 4136 Grandview Blvd
4136 Grand View Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90066
The Hesby
5031 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
THEA at Metropolis
1000 West 8th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Wilshire Royale
2619 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Studio Parc North
4225 Longridge Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College