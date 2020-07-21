2637 1/2 S Redondo Blvd

Amenities
Completely Upgraded Unit - Property Id: 94727
A must see... Beautiful completely upgraded 1 bedroom 1 bath unit
-Living room entry laminated wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, new kitchen cabinets, tile flooring throughout kitchen, modern quartz countertop, ceiling fans in the living room and bedroom, and beautiful shower tile in the bathroom.
No pets/No Smoking
Owner pays water
TEXT: 424-341-4457
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/94727p
Property Id 94727
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5070287)