2637 1/2 S Redondo Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Completely Upgraded Unit - Property Id: 94727



A must see... Beautiful completely upgraded 1 bedroom 1 bath unit

-Living room entry laminated wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, new kitchen cabinets, tile flooring throughout kitchen, modern quartz countertop, ceiling fans in the living room and bedroom, and beautiful shower tile in the bathroom.

No pets/No Smoking

Owner pays water

TEXT: 424-341-4457

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/94727p

No Pets Allowed



