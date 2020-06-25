Rent Calculator
Los Angeles, CA
2625 GRAND CANAL
Last updated April 29 2020 at 1:40 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2625 GRAND CANAL
2625 Grand Canal
·
No Longer Available
Location
2625 Grand Canal, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2625 GRAND CANAL have any available units?
2625 GRAND CANAL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 2625 GRAND CANAL currently offering any rent specials?
2625 GRAND CANAL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2625 GRAND CANAL pet-friendly?
No, 2625 GRAND CANAL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 2625 GRAND CANAL offer parking?
Yes, 2625 GRAND CANAL offers parking.
Does 2625 GRAND CANAL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2625 GRAND CANAL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2625 GRAND CANAL have a pool?
No, 2625 GRAND CANAL does not have a pool.
Does 2625 GRAND CANAL have accessible units?
No, 2625 GRAND CANAL does not have accessible units.
Does 2625 GRAND CANAL have units with dishwashers?
No, 2625 GRAND CANAL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2625 GRAND CANAL have units with air conditioning?
No, 2625 GRAND CANAL does not have units with air conditioning.
