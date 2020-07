Amenities

This bright, airy and spacious 1 bedroom and 1 bath unit with laminated hardwood floors with an open floor plan. The sun filled kitchen has a refrigerator, stove/oven and sink with lots of cabinet space. The unit has a large bedroom, lots of closet space and storage and a private patio. Easy access to shops, restaurants, museums and public transportation.