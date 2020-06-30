2615 S Holt Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming Spanish Style House. 3+1 w/large backyard - Property Id: 210315



AVAILABLE March 9, 2020. Charming Spanish Style House. Pet allowed. Large Backyard. 3+1 Spanish Style residence with large backyard. Original charm and character has bright interiors, beautiful hardwood floors, updated bathroom, a cozy living room with arches, and crown moldings throughout. Nice sized kitchen, tile floors,and a open pass-through counter to dining area. Bedrooms have ceiling fans, closet spaces have built-in organizers. Huge, grassy backyard with side yard storage structure, and large redwood deck for entertaining. Cul-de-sac. Detached single garage.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/210315

