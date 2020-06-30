All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2615 S Holt Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2615 S Holt Ave
Last updated February 23 2020 at 11:16 AM

2615 S Holt Ave

2615 South Holt Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
South Robertson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2615 South Holt Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming Spanish Style House. 3+1 w/large backyard - Property Id: 210315

AVAILABLE March 9, 2020. Charming Spanish Style House. Pet allowed. Large Backyard. 3+1 Spanish Style residence with large backyard. Original charm and character has bright interiors, beautiful hardwood floors, updated bathroom, a cozy living room with arches, and crown moldings throughout. Nice sized kitchen, tile floors,and a open pass-through counter to dining area. Bedrooms have ceiling fans, closet spaces have built-in organizers. Huge, grassy backyard with side yard storage structure, and large redwood deck for entertaining. Cul-de-sac. Detached single garage.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/210315
Property Id 210315

(RLNE5490143)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2615 S Holt Ave have any available units?
2615 S Holt Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2615 S Holt Ave have?
Some of 2615 S Holt Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2615 S Holt Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2615 S Holt Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2615 S Holt Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2615 S Holt Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2615 S Holt Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2615 S Holt Ave offers parking.
Does 2615 S Holt Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2615 S Holt Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2615 S Holt Ave have a pool?
No, 2615 S Holt Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2615 S Holt Ave have accessible units?
No, 2615 S Holt Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2615 S Holt Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2615 S Holt Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chatsworth Pointe
8900 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Wren
1230 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Le Blanc Apartment Homes
21501 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Summit At Warner Center
22219 Summit Vue Ln
Los Angeles, CA 91367
South Park by Windsor
939 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Avalon Studio City
10945 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Wilshire Royale
2619 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
The Highland at Sherman Oaks
4355 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College