Last updated June 19 2020 at 4:20 AM

2611 Ocean Avenue - 6

2611 Ocean Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2611 Ocean Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Corner Unit Now Available! Only steps away from the Venice Canals! Walking distance to Venice Beach, Abbot Kinney and Marina del Rey!
Unit is Bright and Airy with Large Windows, Bamboo wood flooring, Lots of Storage Spaces and Closet. Balcony in bedroom.
PETS WELCOME! GARAGE Parking space included!
Utilities included w/rent: Water, Trash. 1-year lease, 1-month's rent security deposit. Online rent pay available. Laundry Room in building. Act now--get in touch with us today for additional info!
Great Residential Neighborhood Perfect for biking and walking. Close to Venice Canals, Beaches of Venice, Playa and Marina del Rey, Shopping, Entertainment, Restaurants, Parks and Recreations in Marina del Rey, Abbott Kinney, and Main Street in Santa Monica. Building also has a Spacious Rooftop Deck Perfect for Lounging.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2611 Ocean Avenue - 6 have any available units?
2611 Ocean Avenue - 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2611 Ocean Avenue - 6 have?
Some of 2611 Ocean Avenue - 6's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2611 Ocean Avenue - 6 currently offering any rent specials?
2611 Ocean Avenue - 6 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2611 Ocean Avenue - 6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2611 Ocean Avenue - 6 is pet friendly.
Does 2611 Ocean Avenue - 6 offer parking?
Yes, 2611 Ocean Avenue - 6 does offer parking.
Does 2611 Ocean Avenue - 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2611 Ocean Avenue - 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2611 Ocean Avenue - 6 have a pool?
No, 2611 Ocean Avenue - 6 does not have a pool.
Does 2611 Ocean Avenue - 6 have accessible units?
No, 2611 Ocean Avenue - 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 2611 Ocean Avenue - 6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2611 Ocean Avenue - 6 does not have units with dishwashers.
