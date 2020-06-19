2611 Ocean Avenue - 6

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking garage

Corner Unit Now Available! Only steps away from the Venice Canals! Walking distance to Venice Beach, Abbot Kinney and Marina del Rey!

Unit is Bright and Airy with Large Windows, Bamboo wood flooring, Lots of Storage Spaces and Closet. Balcony in bedroom.

PETS WELCOME! GARAGE Parking space included!

Utilities included w/rent: Water, Trash. 1-year lease, 1-month's rent security deposit. Online rent pay available. Laundry Room in building. Act now--get in touch with us today for additional info!

Great Residential Neighborhood Perfect for biking and walking. Close to Venice Canals, Beaches of Venice, Playa and Marina del Rey, Shopping, Entertainment, Restaurants, Parks and Recreations in Marina del Rey, Abbott Kinney, and Main Street in Santa Monica. Building also has a Spacious Rooftop Deck Perfect for Lounging.