Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM
1 of 1
261 Newland St
261 Newland Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
261 Newland Street, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Highland Park
Amenities
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Luxury fully furnished 1 bedroom unit attached to large resort home in Aviara division of Carlsbad, Ca. A great beach town.
Unit has private fenced in yard with built in BBQ.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 261 Newland St have any available units?
261 Newland St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 261 Newland St currently offering any rent specials?
261 Newland St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 261 Newland St pet-friendly?
No, 261 Newland St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 261 Newland St offer parking?
No, 261 Newland St does not offer parking.
Does 261 Newland St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 261 Newland St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 261 Newland St have a pool?
No, 261 Newland St does not have a pool.
Does 261 Newland St have accessible units?
No, 261 Newland St does not have accessible units.
Does 261 Newland St have units with dishwashers?
No, 261 Newland St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 261 Newland St have units with air conditioning?
No, 261 Newland St does not have units with air conditioning.
