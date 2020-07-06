Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2608 West FLORENCE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2608 West FLORENCE Avenue
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2608 West FLORENCE Avenue
2608 East Florence Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
2608 East Florence Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90043
Park Mesa Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Cute 1 bedroom, 1 bath in a charming garden apartment building.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2608 West FLORENCE Avenue have any available units?
2608 West FLORENCE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 2608 West FLORENCE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2608 West FLORENCE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2608 West FLORENCE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2608 West FLORENCE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 2608 West FLORENCE Avenue offer parking?
No, 2608 West FLORENCE Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2608 West FLORENCE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2608 West FLORENCE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2608 West FLORENCE Avenue have a pool?
No, 2608 West FLORENCE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2608 West FLORENCE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2608 West FLORENCE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2608 West FLORENCE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2608 West FLORENCE Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2608 West FLORENCE Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2608 West FLORENCE Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Lindley
5536 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91356
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Alina
700 West 9th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Club Marina
12435 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Northview-Southview Apartments
8111 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Avana North Hollywood
11201 Otsego St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Delta
1616 Delta Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Olympic by Windsor
936 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College