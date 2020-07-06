All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

2608 West FLORENCE Avenue

2608 East Florence Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2608 East Florence Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90043
Park Mesa Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Cute 1 bedroom, 1 bath in a charming garden apartment building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2608 West FLORENCE Avenue have any available units?
2608 West FLORENCE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 2608 West FLORENCE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2608 West FLORENCE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2608 West FLORENCE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2608 West FLORENCE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2608 West FLORENCE Avenue offer parking?
No, 2608 West FLORENCE Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2608 West FLORENCE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2608 West FLORENCE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2608 West FLORENCE Avenue have a pool?
No, 2608 West FLORENCE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2608 West FLORENCE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2608 West FLORENCE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2608 West FLORENCE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2608 West FLORENCE Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2608 West FLORENCE Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2608 West FLORENCE Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

