2601 West 48th St

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d15a5110a6 ---- Come check out this Fantastic renovated two-bedroom today! The unit is large, with a great bay window and lots of natural light, and modern ceiling fan. Two bedrooms and generous closets make this epic space a gem. The kitchen and bath have been newly renovated to include brand new cabinetry, counters, and stainless steel appliances. New flooring throughout the unit. Fully renovated bathroom with modern fixtures. Laundry onsite. Convenient to DTLA, the 110 and the natural history museum. Available for an immediate move-in. Please call 424.400.7010 to schedule a viewing. KEY FEATURES: Gas Stove Newly renovated Bay Window/Natural Light Ceiling fan Hardwood Floors Pets Ok with Deposit