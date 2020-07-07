All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 8 2019 at 3:25 AM

2601 West 48th St

2601 West 48th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2601 West 48th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90043
Park Mesa Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d15a5110a6 ---- Come check out this Fantastic renovated two-bedroom today! The unit is large, with a great bay window and lots of natural light, and modern ceiling fan. Two bedrooms and generous closets make this epic space a gem. The kitchen and bath have been newly renovated to include brand new cabinetry, counters, and stainless steel appliances. New flooring throughout the unit. Fully renovated bathroom with modern fixtures. Laundry onsite. Convenient to DTLA, the 110 and the natural history museum. Available for an immediate move-in. Please call 424.400.7010 to schedule a viewing. KEY FEATURES: Gas Stove Newly renovated Bay Window/Natural Light Ceiling fan Hardwood Floors Pets Ok with Deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2601 West 48th St have any available units?
2601 West 48th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2601 West 48th St have?
Some of 2601 West 48th St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2601 West 48th St currently offering any rent specials?
2601 West 48th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2601 West 48th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2601 West 48th St is pet friendly.
Does 2601 West 48th St offer parking?
No, 2601 West 48th St does not offer parking.
Does 2601 West 48th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2601 West 48th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2601 West 48th St have a pool?
No, 2601 West 48th St does not have a pool.
Does 2601 West 48th St have accessible units?
No, 2601 West 48th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2601 West 48th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2601 West 48th St does not have units with dishwashers.

