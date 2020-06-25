All apartments in Los Angeles
25908 Market Place

25908 Market Place · No Longer Available
Location

25908 Market Place, Los Angeles, CA 90717
Harbor City

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
COMPLETELY UPGRADED 2 BEDROOM ONE BATH APT, ENJOY NEW KITCHEN CABINATE, COUNTER TOP AND NEW FLOORING WITH ONE CAR GARAGE. THIS APT IS LIKE A SEPARATE HOUSE WITH A YARD, EXTRA PARKING NICE AND QUITE AREA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25908 Market Place have any available units?
25908 Market Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 25908 Market Place currently offering any rent specials?
25908 Market Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25908 Market Place pet-friendly?
No, 25908 Market Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 25908 Market Place offer parking?
Yes, 25908 Market Place offers parking.
Does 25908 Market Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25908 Market Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25908 Market Place have a pool?
No, 25908 Market Place does not have a pool.
Does 25908 Market Place have accessible units?
No, 25908 Market Place does not have accessible units.
Does 25908 Market Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 25908 Market Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25908 Market Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 25908 Market Place does not have units with air conditioning.

