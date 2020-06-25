25908 Market Place, Los Angeles, CA 90717 Harbor City
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
COMPLETELY UPGRADED 2 BEDROOM ONE BATH APT, ENJOY NEW KITCHEN CABINATE, COUNTER TOP AND NEW FLOORING WITH ONE CAR GARAGE. THIS APT IS LIKE A SEPARATE HOUSE WITH A YARD, EXTRA PARKING NICE AND QUITE AREA.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 25908 Market Place have any available units?
