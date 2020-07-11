All apartments in Los Angeles
2587 Lombardy Blvd
Last updated October 11 2019 at 7:27 AM

2587 Lombardy Blvd

2587 Lombardy Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2587 Lombardy Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90032
LA-32

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
1000 a month. Shared house with private exit. Close to Downtown and Pasadena.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2587 Lombardy Blvd have any available units?
2587 Lombardy Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 2587 Lombardy Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2587 Lombardy Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2587 Lombardy Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2587 Lombardy Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2587 Lombardy Blvd offer parking?
No, 2587 Lombardy Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 2587 Lombardy Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2587 Lombardy Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2587 Lombardy Blvd have a pool?
No, 2587 Lombardy Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2587 Lombardy Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2587 Lombardy Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2587 Lombardy Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2587 Lombardy Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 2587 Lombardy Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2587 Lombardy Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
