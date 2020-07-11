Rent Calculator
Last updated October 11 2019 at 7:27 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2587 Lombardy Blvd
2587 Lombardy Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2587 Lombardy Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90032
LA-32
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
1000 a month. Shared house with private exit. Close to Downtown and Pasadena.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2587 Lombardy Blvd have any available units?
2587 Lombardy Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 2587 Lombardy Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2587 Lombardy Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2587 Lombardy Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2587 Lombardy Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 2587 Lombardy Blvd offer parking?
No, 2587 Lombardy Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 2587 Lombardy Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2587 Lombardy Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2587 Lombardy Blvd have a pool?
No, 2587 Lombardy Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2587 Lombardy Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2587 Lombardy Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2587 Lombardy Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2587 Lombardy Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 2587 Lombardy Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2587 Lombardy Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
