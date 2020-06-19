All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
257 South SPRING Street
Last updated August 25 2019 at 10:47 PM

257 South SPRING Street

257 S Spring St · No Longer Available
Location

257 S Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Downtown Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
elevator
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
Chic historic New York style loft in the highly sought after Douglas Building. Unique architectural features include high ceilings, beautiful exposed brick walls, restored double-hung windows, historic tile and hardwood flooring, state-of-the-art Poggenpohl kitchen and Waterworks bathroom. The Douglas Building Lofts are one of the few remaining treasures of Los Angeles' 19th century architecture. The blend of historic architecture and modern luxury makes this loft a must see. The Douglas Building resides in the Historic Core of downtown Los Angeles and is conveniently located near Grand Central Market, Civic Center/Grand Park Station, Walt Disney Concert Hall, The Broad and Blue Bottle Coffee. Available Now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 257 South SPRING Street have any available units?
257 South SPRING Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 257 South SPRING Street have?
Some of 257 South SPRING Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 257 South SPRING Street currently offering any rent specials?
257 South SPRING Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 257 South SPRING Street pet-friendly?
No, 257 South SPRING Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 257 South SPRING Street offer parking?
No, 257 South SPRING Street does not offer parking.
Does 257 South SPRING Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 257 South SPRING Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 257 South SPRING Street have a pool?
No, 257 South SPRING Street does not have a pool.
Does 257 South SPRING Street have accessible units?
No, 257 South SPRING Street does not have accessible units.
Does 257 South SPRING Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 257 South SPRING Street has units with dishwashers.
