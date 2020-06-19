257 South SPRING Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator

Chic historic New York style loft in the highly sought after Douglas Building. Unique architectural features include high ceilings, beautiful exposed brick walls, restored double-hung windows, historic tile and hardwood flooring, state-of-the-art Poggenpohl kitchen and Waterworks bathroom. The Douglas Building Lofts are one of the few remaining treasures of Los Angeles' 19th century architecture. The blend of historic architecture and modern luxury makes this loft a must see. The Douglas Building resides in the Historic Core of downtown Los Angeles and is conveniently located near Grand Central Market, Civic Center/Grand Park Station, Walt Disney Concert Hall, The Broad and Blue Bottle Coffee. Available Now!