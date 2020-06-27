Rent Calculator
2554 NORTH BEACHWOOD DRIVE
Last updated February 4 2020 at 7:36 AM
2554 NORTH BEACHWOOD DRIVE
2554 Beachwood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
2554 Beachwood Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Remodeled Beachwood Canyon getaway. 2 Bed 1.5 Bath in prime location. Short term lease available. Hardwood floors, remodeled, parking, central location.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Does 2554 NORTH BEACHWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
2554 NORTH BEACHWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2554 NORTH BEACHWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 2554 NORTH BEACHWOOD DRIVE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2554 NORTH BEACHWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2554 NORTH BEACHWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2554 NORTH BEACHWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2554 NORTH BEACHWOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 2554 NORTH BEACHWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2554 NORTH BEACHWOOD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2554 NORTH BEACHWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2554 NORTH BEACHWOOD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2554 NORTH BEACHWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2554 NORTH BEACHWOOD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2554 NORTH BEACHWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2554 NORTH BEACHWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2554 NORTH BEACHWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2554 NORTH BEACHWOOD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
