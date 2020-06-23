2554 Hargrave Drive

Amenities
FLEXIBLE LEASE TERMS AVAILABLE- FULLY FURNISHED Stunning Contemporary Mediterranean Masterpiece in Hollywood Hills ( The Hollywood Dall ) just above the famous Hollywood and Highland. Build in2009, 5 bedroom,6 bathroom, private heated pool/spa with waterfall and light show perfect for entertaining high ceiling recessed lighting, surround sound, laundry, chefs kitchen, with center island, custom cabinetry, granite counters , jet spa tubs, steam shower, 7 flat screens TV's hooked up with cable, canyon view, elevator.