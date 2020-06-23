All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2554 Hargrave Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2554 Hargrave Drive
Last updated March 19 2020 at 3:27 AM

2554 Hargrave Drive

2554 Hargrave Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood United
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2554 Hargrave Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pool
elevator
hot tub
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
hot tub
FLEXIBLE LEASE TERMS AVAILABLE- FULLY FURNISHED Stunning Contemporary Mediterranean Masterpiece in Hollywood Hills ( The Hollywood Dall ) just above the famous Hollywood and Highland. Build in2009, 5 bedroom,6 bathroom, private heated pool/spa with waterfall and light show perfect for entertaining high ceiling recessed lighting, surround sound, laundry, chefs kitchen, with center island, custom cabinetry, granite counters , jet spa tubs, steam shower, 7 flat screens TV's hooked up with cable, canyon view, elevator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2554 Hargrave Drive have any available units?
2554 Hargrave Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2554 Hargrave Drive have?
Some of 2554 Hargrave Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2554 Hargrave Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2554 Hargrave Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2554 Hargrave Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2554 Hargrave Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2554 Hargrave Drive offer parking?
No, 2554 Hargrave Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2554 Hargrave Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2554 Hargrave Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2554 Hargrave Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2554 Hargrave Drive has a pool.
Does 2554 Hargrave Drive have accessible units?
No, 2554 Hargrave Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2554 Hargrave Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2554 Hargrave Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Warner Place
21050 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
G12 Apartments
1200 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Circa LA
1200 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Newcastle Towers Apartments
5415 Newcastle Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91316
888 at Grand Hope Park
888 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Halsted
18402 W Halsted St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
BROADWAY PALACE APARTMENTS
928 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Renaissance Tower Apartments
501 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College