All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2552 S Spaulding Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2552 S Spaulding Avenue
Last updated June 7 2020 at 6:22 PM

2552 S Spaulding Avenue

2552 South Spaulding Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2552 South Spaulding Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90016
West Adams

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Property description to follow

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2552 S Spaulding Avenue have any available units?
2552 S Spaulding Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 2552 S Spaulding Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2552 S Spaulding Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2552 S Spaulding Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2552 S Spaulding Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2552 S Spaulding Avenue offer parking?
No, 2552 S Spaulding Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2552 S Spaulding Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2552 S Spaulding Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2552 S Spaulding Avenue have a pool?
No, 2552 S Spaulding Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2552 S Spaulding Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2552 S Spaulding Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2552 S Spaulding Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2552 S Spaulding Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2552 S Spaulding Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2552 S Spaulding Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palms Court
10125 Palms Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Vert
6606 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91303
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St.
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Runway
12760 West Millenium Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90094
Studio Parc North
4225 Longridge Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604
816 S. Park View
816 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
The Met
950 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College