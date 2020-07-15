Rent Calculator
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2552 S Spaulding Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2552 S Spaulding Avenue
Last updated June 7 2020 at 6:22 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2552 S Spaulding Avenue
2552 South Spaulding Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2552 South Spaulding Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90016
West Adams
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Property description to follow
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2552 S Spaulding Avenue have any available units?
2552 S Spaulding Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 2552 S Spaulding Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2552 S Spaulding Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2552 S Spaulding Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2552 S Spaulding Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 2552 S Spaulding Avenue offer parking?
No, 2552 S Spaulding Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2552 S Spaulding Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2552 S Spaulding Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2552 S Spaulding Avenue have a pool?
No, 2552 S Spaulding Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2552 S Spaulding Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2552 S Spaulding Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2552 S Spaulding Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2552 S Spaulding Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2552 S Spaulding Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2552 S Spaulding Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
