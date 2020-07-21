Rent Calculator
25481 Dodge Avenue
25481 Dodge Avenue
25481 Dodge Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
25481 Dodge Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90710
Wilmington
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Maple Kitchen,tile Flooring, Suround Sound System Wired, Recessed Lighting, Appliances, And Lots More.Ocupants Will Enjoy City Light View Of Palos Verdes.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 25481 Dodge Avenue have any available units?
25481 Dodge Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 25481 Dodge Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
25481 Dodge Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25481 Dodge Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 25481 Dodge Avenue is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 25481 Dodge Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 25481 Dodge Avenue offers parking.
Does 25481 Dodge Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25481 Dodge Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25481 Dodge Avenue have a pool?
No, 25481 Dodge Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 25481 Dodge Avenue have accessible units?
No, 25481 Dodge Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 25481 Dodge Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 25481 Dodge Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25481 Dodge Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 25481 Dodge Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
