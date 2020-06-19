2544 Bentley Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated air conditioning

Move into 400 SF Brand New one bedroom unit with full bathroom and kitchen, new appliances including washer and dryer, central A/C.

Charming Location in West Los Angeles

Quiet, Clean and Peaceful

Convenient Location, walking distance to several form of transportation, Expo train, and near shopping centers.

3 miles from UCLA

you pay for electric.

Gas and Water is included with rent.

No pet, private entrance, street parking with permit only.

Please call me to view it or any questions.

please leave your phone number.

Thank You