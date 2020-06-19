All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:46 AM

2544 Bentley Ave

2544 South Bentley Avenue · (201) 845-7300
Location

2544 South Bentley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
Move into 400 SF Brand New one bedroom unit with full bathroom and kitchen, new appliances including washer and dryer, central A/C.
Charming Location in West Los Angeles
Quiet, Clean and Peaceful
Convenient Location, walking distance to several form of transportation, Expo train, and near shopping centers.
3 miles from UCLA
you pay for electric.
Gas and Water is included with rent.
No pet, private entrance, street parking with permit only.
Please call me to view it or any questions.
please leave your phone number.
Thank You

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2544 Bentley Ave have any available units?
2544 Bentley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 2544 Bentley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2544 Bentley Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2544 Bentley Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2544 Bentley Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2544 Bentley Ave offer parking?
No, 2544 Bentley Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2544 Bentley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2544 Bentley Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2544 Bentley Ave have a pool?
No, 2544 Bentley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2544 Bentley Ave have accessible units?
No, 2544 Bentley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2544 Bentley Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2544 Bentley Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2544 Bentley Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2544 Bentley Ave has units with air conditioning.
