Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
25407 Belle Porte Avenue
Last updated May 23 2020 at 1:06 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
25407 Belle Porte Avenue
25407 Belle Porte Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
25407 Belle Porte Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90710
Harbor City
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 25407 Belle Porte Avenue have any available units?
25407 Belle Porte Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 25407 Belle Porte Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
25407 Belle Porte Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25407 Belle Porte Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 25407 Belle Porte Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 25407 Belle Porte Avenue offer parking?
No, 25407 Belle Porte Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 25407 Belle Porte Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25407 Belle Porte Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25407 Belle Porte Avenue have a pool?
No, 25407 Belle Porte Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 25407 Belle Porte Avenue have accessible units?
No, 25407 Belle Porte Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 25407 Belle Porte Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 25407 Belle Porte Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25407 Belle Porte Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 25407 Belle Porte Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
