2524 Canyon Dr

Beautiful 4 bedroom 4 bath for Rent - On a quiet neighborhood this house is an amazing opportunity to lease! This 3 bedroom 3 bathroom main house has an entry that leads to a big foyer with an amazing sculptural staircase. Light permeates the house throughout and makes it even more beautiful. Hardwood flooring in the living, dining and bedrooms. The whole place was painted and brought up to speed. Central Air conditioning. There is a formal large dining room that connects with the kitchen. The Patio has an amazing space for a breakfast table and outside dining. The bedrooms are spacious and well positioned within the layout. 5 minutes away from everywhere, you can be anywhere fast!

The best in the neighborhood by far.

A detached guesthouse build above the garage has its own privacy with a bedroom, bathroom and fully equipped kitchen.

Price subjected to availability. Require Good credit score. No Smoking.



Rooms and Interior: Recently rehabbed, Hardwood floors, Living room, Dining room, Formal dining room, Master Bath

Kitchen and Bath: Kitchen recently updated, Eat-in kitchen, Granite kitchen counters, Hardwood cabinets, Stainless steel appliances, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Stove / oven, Microwave, Garbage disposal, Modern bath fixtures

Utilities and Extras: Central heat, Central air conditioning, Garage parking, Laundry in unit, Cable ready, Not furnished

Building and Surroundings: Recently renovated, Gated property, Patio, Garden, Sprinkler system,

Lease Terms: Tenant pays all utilities, One year lease, No smoking, Parking included, No dogs, No cats, Tenant pays water, Lawn care not included



