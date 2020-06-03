All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:21 PM

2524 Canyon Dr

2524 Canyon Drive · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Hollywood United
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

2524 Canyon Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bedroom 4 bath for Rent - On a quiet neighborhood this house is an amazing opportunity to lease! This 3 bedroom 3 bathroom main house has an entry that leads to a big foyer with an amazing sculptural staircase. Light permeates the house throughout and makes it even more beautiful. Hardwood flooring in the living, dining and bedrooms. The whole place was painted and brought up to speed. Central Air conditioning. There is a formal large dining room that connects with the kitchen. The Patio has an amazing space for a breakfast table and outside dining. The bedrooms are spacious and well positioned within the layout. 5 minutes away from everywhere, you can be anywhere fast!
The best in the neighborhood by far.
A detached guesthouse build above the garage has its own privacy with a bedroom, bathroom and fully equipped kitchen.
Price subjected to availability. Require Good credit score. No Smoking. Don't miss this opportunity! Call the office if you need more information.

Rooms and Interior: Recently rehabbed, Hardwood floors, Living room, Dining room, Formal dining room, Master Bath
Kitchen and Bath: Kitchen recently updated, Eat-in kitchen, Granite kitchen counters, Hardwood cabinets, Stainless steel appliances, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Stove / oven, Microwave, Garbage disposal, Modern bath fixtures
Utilities and Extras: Central heat, Central air conditioning, Garage parking, Laundry in unit, Cable ready, Not furnished
Building and Surroundings: Recently renovated, Gated property, Patio, Garden, Sprinkler system,
Lease Terms: Tenant pays all utilities, One year lease, No smoking, Parking included, No dogs, No cats, Tenant pays water, Lawn care not included

(RLNE5146995)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2524 Canyon Dr have any available units?
2524 Canyon Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2524 Canyon Dr have?
Some of 2524 Canyon Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2524 Canyon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2524 Canyon Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2524 Canyon Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2524 Canyon Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2524 Canyon Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2524 Canyon Dr offers parking.
Does 2524 Canyon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2524 Canyon Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2524 Canyon Dr have a pool?
No, 2524 Canyon Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2524 Canyon Dr have accessible units?
No, 2524 Canyon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2524 Canyon Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2524 Canyon Dr has units with dishwashers.
