Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage oven range refrigerator stainless steel bathtub ceiling fan granite counters smoke-free units Property Amenities coffee bar courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill carport cc payments e-payments online portal smoke-free community

The apartments at 2515 Ocean View are conveniently located in the trendy Koreatown neighborhood of Los Angeles. This community is within walking distance of some of LA's best restaurants and coffee shops like Tierra Mia Coffee, great shopping destinations like Wicked Skatewear and easy public transportation. Don't miss a production at Teatro Frida Kahlo too! Not only will you be living in an area that you love, Local will also help to keep you connected and involved in the community.



You won't be disappointed by the awesome service that Local by Laramar provides, including our online resident portal that allows you to pay rent and communicate with our friendly management team from your phone or laptop. Our interior finishes are thoughtfully selected with you in mind, and we provide it all at a great value for your money. Enjoy modern neighborhood living in LA, and live where you love with Local by Laramar.



Professionally Managed by Property Management Associates