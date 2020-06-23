All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2513 VERBENA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2513 VERBENA Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2513 VERBENA Drive

2513 N Verbena Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood United
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2513 N Verbena Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Beachwood Canyon Pied-De-Terre Perched on a Gentle Curve w/City Views & Walls of Glass. Tastefully Modern Single-Level Home w/Open & Airy Main Living Area, Spacious Kitchen w/Countertop Bar, Stainless-Steel Appliances and Plenty of Entertaining Space. Well-proportioned Bedroom Area w/ample Closet Space & Full Bath. Surrounded by an Outdoor Deck Capturing Downtown City Views & Gentle Breezes. Carport & Driveway, Inside Laundry & Central AC. 750 Sq Feet of Very Private & Truly Awesome Space. Available January 1st. Furnished or Unfurnished, 1-Year Lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2513 VERBENA Drive have any available units?
2513 VERBENA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2513 VERBENA Drive have?
Some of 2513 VERBENA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2513 VERBENA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2513 VERBENA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2513 VERBENA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2513 VERBENA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2513 VERBENA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2513 VERBENA Drive offers parking.
Does 2513 VERBENA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2513 VERBENA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2513 VERBENA Drive have a pool?
No, 2513 VERBENA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2513 VERBENA Drive have accessible units?
No, 2513 VERBENA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2513 VERBENA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2513 VERBENA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside on Bundy
1661 S Bundy Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90025
The Flats on Addison
14340 and 14350 Addison St
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Avalon Studio City
10945 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
One Santa Fe
300 S Santa Fe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90013
8742 Orion
8742 Orion Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91343
Windsor at Hancock Park
445 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Olympic by Windsor
936 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Weddington
11058 Chandler Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College