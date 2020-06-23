2513 VERBENA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Beachwood Canyon Pied-De-Terre Perched on a Gentle Curve w/City Views & Walls of Glass. Tastefully Modern Single-Level Home w/Open & Airy Main Living Area, Spacious Kitchen w/Countertop Bar, Stainless-Steel Appliances and Plenty of Entertaining Space. Well-proportioned Bedroom Area w/ample Closet Space & Full Bath. Surrounded by an Outdoor Deck Capturing Downtown City Views & Gentle Breezes. Carport & Driveway, Inside Laundry & Central AC. 750 Sq Feet of Very Private & Truly Awesome Space. Available January 1st. Furnished or Unfurnished, 1-Year Lease.