All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2512 ZORADA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2512 ZORADA Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2512 ZORADA Drive

2512 Zorada Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood Hills West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2512 Zorada Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Fully furnished contemporary in Lower Nichols Canyon. Dramatic open floor plan featuring soaring 20 ft ceilings. Expansive walls of glass and pocket Fleetwood doors open the canyon vista into the living spaces. Upstairs loft ideal for home office or library/den. Custom glass cabinets in kitchen, unique quartz recycled glass island countertop, dual sinks, professional Wolf/Subzero appliances. Master suite w/fireplace, multiple closets, private terrace, and spa-like bathroom with a luxurious soaking tub.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2512 ZORADA Drive have any available units?
2512 ZORADA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2512 ZORADA Drive have?
Some of 2512 ZORADA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2512 ZORADA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2512 ZORADA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2512 ZORADA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2512 ZORADA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2512 ZORADA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2512 ZORADA Drive offers parking.
Does 2512 ZORADA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2512 ZORADA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2512 ZORADA Drive have a pool?
No, 2512 ZORADA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2512 ZORADA Drive have accessible units?
No, 2512 ZORADA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2512 ZORADA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2512 ZORADA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Topaz Apartments
550 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Chelsea Court
500 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90232
1406 Martel
1406 North Martel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Cahuenga Heights
2104 N Cahuenga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
Meridian Place Apartment Homes
9423 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
MySuite Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Avalon Venice On Rose
512 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90291

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College