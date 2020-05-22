2512 ZORADA Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking hot tub

Fully furnished contemporary in Lower Nichols Canyon. Dramatic open floor plan featuring soaring 20 ft ceilings. Expansive walls of glass and pocket Fleetwood doors open the canyon vista into the living spaces. Upstairs loft ideal for home office or library/den. Custom glass cabinets in kitchen, unique quartz recycled glass island countertop, dual sinks, professional Wolf/Subzero appliances. Master suite w/fireplace, multiple closets, private terrace, and spa-like bathroom with a luxurious soaking tub.