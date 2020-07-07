Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2507 E. 4th.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2507 E. 4th
Last updated April 6 2019 at 4:46 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2507 E. 4th
2507 East 4th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
2507 East 4th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90033
Boyle Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This is a commercial property great for a small store, beauty salon, or art studio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2507 E. 4th have any available units?
2507 E. 4th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 2507 E. 4th currently offering any rent specials?
2507 E. 4th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2507 E. 4th pet-friendly?
No, 2507 E. 4th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 2507 E. 4th offer parking?
No, 2507 E. 4th does not offer parking.
Does 2507 E. 4th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2507 E. 4th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2507 E. 4th have a pool?
No, 2507 E. 4th does not have a pool.
Does 2507 E. 4th have accessible units?
No, 2507 E. 4th does not have accessible units.
Does 2507 E. 4th have units with dishwashers?
No, 2507 E. 4th does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2507 E. 4th have units with air conditioning?
No, 2507 E. 4th does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Best Cities for Families 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
957 Wilcox Avenue
957 Wilcox Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Radius Koreatown
680 S Berendo St
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Artisan Square
19200 Nordhoff St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
K2LA
685 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90005
11650 National Blvd.
11650 National Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
NMS Northridge
9710 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
The Marquee Apartments
12300 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91605
NMS 1759
1759 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College