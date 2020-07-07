All apartments in Los Angeles
2507 E. 4th

2507 East 4th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2507 East 4th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90033
Boyle Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This is a commercial property great for a small store, beauty salon, or art studio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2507 E. 4th have any available units?
2507 E. 4th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 2507 E. 4th currently offering any rent specials?
2507 E. 4th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2507 E. 4th pet-friendly?
No, 2507 E. 4th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2507 E. 4th offer parking?
No, 2507 E. 4th does not offer parking.
Does 2507 E. 4th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2507 E. 4th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2507 E. 4th have a pool?
No, 2507 E. 4th does not have a pool.
Does 2507 E. 4th have accessible units?
No, 2507 E. 4th does not have accessible units.
Does 2507 E. 4th have units with dishwashers?
No, 2507 E. 4th does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2507 E. 4th have units with air conditioning?
No, 2507 E. 4th does not have units with air conditioning.

