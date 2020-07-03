Rent Calculator
Last updated May 15 2020 at 1:55 PM
1 of 35
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
25 ST CATAMARAN
25 Catamaran Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
25 Catamaran Street, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 25 ST CATAMARAN have any available units?
25 ST CATAMARAN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 25 ST CATAMARAN currently offering any rent specials?
25 ST CATAMARAN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 ST CATAMARAN pet-friendly?
No, 25 ST CATAMARAN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 25 ST CATAMARAN offer parking?
Yes, 25 ST CATAMARAN offers parking.
Does 25 ST CATAMARAN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 ST CATAMARAN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 ST CATAMARAN have a pool?
No, 25 ST CATAMARAN does not have a pool.
Does 25 ST CATAMARAN have accessible units?
No, 25 ST CATAMARAN does not have accessible units.
Does 25 ST CATAMARAN have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 ST CATAMARAN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25 ST CATAMARAN have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 ST CATAMARAN does not have units with air conditioning.
