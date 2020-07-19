25 18TH Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely estate in the heart of Venice just a stone's throw away from the beach, boardwalk, Abbott Kinney and more! A true Venice gem, this home features a lower level in-law suite with separate entrance & kitchenette for guests. Spacious & open living w/fireplace, vaulted ceilings & tranquil balcony for enjoying coffee or reading a book. Bright kitchen w/extensive cabinetry, ss appliances, breakfast bar & flows to the dining area. Unwind in the serene master suite w/marble fireplace, dual sink vanity, glass shower & soaker tub. Features include a lower level sunroom for an artist's studio, children's playroom or additional living, loft w/direct access to rooftop deck, 2-car garage, gated entry & more. Entertain on the deck w/ample space for dining or lounging al fresco while relishing ocean views. This beach abode is truly one to behold!