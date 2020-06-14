2495 CORINTH Avenue

Amenities

Fantastic Townhouse style apartment, 2 Bedroom 2 ~ Bathroom, Hardwood floors AC and Central Heat. Living room with a Balcony on a quiet residential street yet minutes from the Metro, restaurants, and shops. Guest Bathroom. Kitchen with stone worktops and BRAND NEW stainless steel appliances. Stove, Fridge, Dishwasher, Microwave. 2nd floor has 2 great size bright bedrooms with large closets. Both bedrooms have En-suite Bathrooms with wall mounted showers, fully tiled LARGE PRIVATE ROOFTOP TERRACE. Secure garage for 2 cars below the building,Pets considered.