Last updated April 8 2019 at 9:35 AM

2495 CORINTH Avenue

2495 Corinth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2495 Corinth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064
West Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fantastic Townhouse style apartment, 2 Bedroom 2 ~ Bathroom, Hardwood floors AC and Central Heat. Living room with a Balcony on a quiet residential street yet minutes from the Metro, restaurants, and shops. Guest Bathroom. Kitchen with stone worktops and BRAND NEW stainless steel appliances. Stove, Fridge, Dishwasher, Microwave. 2nd floor has 2 great size bright bedrooms with large closets. Both bedrooms have En-suite Bathrooms with wall mounted showers, fully tiled LARGE PRIVATE ROOFTOP TERRACE. Secure garage for 2 cars below the building,Pets considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2495 CORINTH Avenue have any available units?
2495 CORINTH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2495 CORINTH Avenue have?
Some of 2495 CORINTH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2495 CORINTH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2495 CORINTH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2495 CORINTH Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2495 CORINTH Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2495 CORINTH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2495 CORINTH Avenue offers parking.
Does 2495 CORINTH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2495 CORINTH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2495 CORINTH Avenue have a pool?
No, 2495 CORINTH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2495 CORINTH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2495 CORINTH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2495 CORINTH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2495 CORINTH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
