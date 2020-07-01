Rent Calculator
248 North Hoover Street
Last updated March 19 2020 at 1:41 PM
248 North Hoover Street
248 North Hoover Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
248 North Hoover Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Rampart Village
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 248 North Hoover Street have any available units?
248 North Hoover Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 248 North Hoover Street currently offering any rent specials?
248 North Hoover Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 248 North Hoover Street pet-friendly?
No, 248 North Hoover Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 248 North Hoover Street offer parking?
No, 248 North Hoover Street does not offer parking.
Does 248 North Hoover Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 248 North Hoover Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 248 North Hoover Street have a pool?
No, 248 North Hoover Street does not have a pool.
Does 248 North Hoover Street have accessible units?
No, 248 North Hoover Street does not have accessible units.
Does 248 North Hoover Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 248 North Hoover Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 248 North Hoover Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 248 North Hoover Street does not have units with air conditioning.
