2477 Silver Lake Blvd., C
2477 Silver Lake Blvd., C

2477 Silver Lake Boulevard · (714) 783-5473
2477 Silver Lake Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,095

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
1 bedroom 1 bath apartment home behind 365 Whole Foods in Silver Lake with specious floor plans and beautiful landscaping

Video of the unit: https://youtu.be/cQmVchtN8VE

Upper level spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment home in the best part of Silver Lake behind Whole Foods 365, gated entry, specious floor plans, dual AC, lots of storage, new kitchen and bathroom faucets, new lighting, stainless steel counter-tops, separate dining room or study, A jewel and must see in the best part of Silver Lake.
1 or 2 bedroom apartment homes along popular Silver Lake Blvd, adjacent to many shops and eateries such as 365 Whole Foods, Starbucks, by Chloe, CVS, Astro Diner, Lemongrass, Red Lion, Intelligentsia, Mohawk General Store, Cafe Stello, Forage, Silverlake Coffee, Squarl, and Twig & Twine. Quiet residential area with single family homes, garden style, park like grounds, spacious floor plans, library. 4 blocks from the Silver Lake Reservoir. Close to downtown LA and adjacent to Los Feliz and Echo Park.

Features:

Colonial style architecture
Park like living
Gated access
Generous, spacious and friendly floor plans
Each building functions as a four-plex with private entrances
Separate dining room or study or studio
Stainless steel counter tops (90% of units)
Bright and airy
Ceiling fans
Hardwood floors
Onsite management
No pets
Close to Occidental College
Close to American Film Institute
Close to Hollywood
Adjacent to Los Feliz
Behind 365 Whole Foods
Onsite gated carport parking available for a fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2477 Silver Lake Blvd., C have any available units?
2477 Silver Lake Blvd., C has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2477 Silver Lake Blvd., C have?
Some of 2477 Silver Lake Blvd., C's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2477 Silver Lake Blvd., C currently offering any rent specials?
2477 Silver Lake Blvd., C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2477 Silver Lake Blvd., C pet-friendly?
No, 2477 Silver Lake Blvd., C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2477 Silver Lake Blvd., C offer parking?
Yes, 2477 Silver Lake Blvd., C offers parking.
Does 2477 Silver Lake Blvd., C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2477 Silver Lake Blvd., C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2477 Silver Lake Blvd., C have a pool?
No, 2477 Silver Lake Blvd., C does not have a pool.
Does 2477 Silver Lake Blvd., C have accessible units?
No, 2477 Silver Lake Blvd., C does not have accessible units.
Does 2477 Silver Lake Blvd., C have units with dishwashers?
No, 2477 Silver Lake Blvd., C does not have units with dishwashers.
