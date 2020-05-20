2475 Silver Lake Blvd., A

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

1 bedroom 1 bath apartment home behind 365 Whole Foods in Silver Lake with specious floor plans and beautiful landscaping



Video of the unit: https://youtu.be/gjF9gTKOWQA

1 or 2 bedroom apartment homes along popular Silver Lake Blvd, adjacent to many shops and eateries such as 365 Whole Foods, Starbucks, by Chloe, CVS, Astro Diner, Lemongrass, Red Lion, Intelligentsia, Mohawk General Store, Cafe Stello, Forage, Silverlake Coffee, Squarl, and Twig & Twine. Quiet residential area with single family homes, garden style, park like grounds, spacious floor plans, library. 4 blocks from the Silver Lake Reservoir. Close to downtown LA and adjacent to Los Feliz and Echo Park.



Features:



Colonial style architecture

Park like living

Gated access

Generous, spacious and friendly floor plans

Each building functions as a four-plex with private entrances

Separate dining room or study or studio

Stainless steel counter tops (90% of units)

Bright and airy

Ceiling fans

Hardwood floors

Onsite management

No pets

Close to Occidental College

Close to American Film Institute

Close to Hollywood

Adjacent to Los Feliz

Behind 365 Whole Foods

Onsite gated carport parking available for a fee