2475 Silver Lake Blvd., A

Amenities
1 bedroom 1 bath apartment home behind 365 Whole Foods in Silver Lake with specious floor plans and beautiful landscaping
Video of the unit: https://youtu.be/gjF9gTKOWQA
1 or 2 bedroom apartment homes along popular Silver Lake Blvd, adjacent to many shops and eateries such as 365 Whole Foods, Starbucks, by Chloe, CVS, Astro Diner, Lemongrass, Red Lion, Intelligentsia, Mohawk General Store, Cafe Stello, Forage, Silverlake Coffee, Squarl, and Twig & Twine. Quiet residential area with single family homes, garden style, park like grounds, spacious floor plans, library. 4 blocks from the Silver Lake Reservoir. Close to downtown LA and adjacent to Los Feliz and Echo Park.
Features:
Colonial style architecture
Park like living
Gated access
Generous, spacious and friendly floor plans
Each building functions as a four-plex with private entrances
Separate dining room or study or studio
Stainless steel counter tops (90% of units)
Bright and airy
Ceiling fans
Hardwood floors
Onsite management
No pets
Close to Occidental College
Close to American Film Institute
Close to Hollywood
Adjacent to Los Feliz
Behind 365 Whole Foods
Onsite gated carport parking available for a fee