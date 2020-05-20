All apartments in Los Angeles
2475 Silver Lake Blvd., A

2475 Silver Lake Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2475 Silver Lake Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Silver Lake

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
carport
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
1 bedroom 1 bath apartment home behind 365 Whole Foods in Silver Lake with specious floor plans and beautiful landscaping

Video of the unit: https://youtu.be/gjF9gTKOWQA
1 or 2 bedroom apartment homes along popular Silver Lake Blvd, adjacent to many shops and eateries such as 365 Whole Foods, Starbucks, by Chloe, CVS, Astro Diner, Lemongrass, Red Lion, Intelligentsia, Mohawk General Store, Cafe Stello, Forage, Silverlake Coffee, Squarl, and Twig & Twine. Quiet residential area with single family homes, garden style, park like grounds, spacious floor plans, library. 4 blocks from the Silver Lake Reservoir. Close to downtown LA and adjacent to Los Feliz and Echo Park.

Features:

Colonial style architecture
Park like living
Gated access
Generous, spacious and friendly floor plans
Each building functions as a four-plex with private entrances
Separate dining room or study or studio
Stainless steel counter tops (90% of units)
Bright and airy
Ceiling fans
Hardwood floors
Onsite management
No pets
Close to Occidental College
Close to American Film Institute
Close to Hollywood
Adjacent to Los Feliz
Behind 365 Whole Foods
Onsite gated carport parking available for a fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2475 Silver Lake Blvd., A have any available units?
2475 Silver Lake Blvd., A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2475 Silver Lake Blvd., A have?
Some of 2475 Silver Lake Blvd., A's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2475 Silver Lake Blvd., A currently offering any rent specials?
2475 Silver Lake Blvd., A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2475 Silver Lake Blvd., A pet-friendly?
No, 2475 Silver Lake Blvd., A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2475 Silver Lake Blvd., A offer parking?
Yes, 2475 Silver Lake Blvd., A offers parking.
Does 2475 Silver Lake Blvd., A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2475 Silver Lake Blvd., A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2475 Silver Lake Blvd., A have a pool?
No, 2475 Silver Lake Blvd., A does not have a pool.
Does 2475 Silver Lake Blvd., A have accessible units?
No, 2475 Silver Lake Blvd., A does not have accessible units.
Does 2475 Silver Lake Blvd., A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2475 Silver Lake Blvd., A does not have units with dishwashers.
