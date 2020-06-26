All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

2473 LA CONDESA Drive

2473 La Condessa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2473 La Condessa Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Located just minutes from Sunset Boulevard, escape to this private and serene single story home featuring an open floor plan, high ceilings, Italian terrazzo tiles and bamboo flooring, and breathtaking panoramic mountain views. Perfect for relaxation and entertainment, this high end retreat offers 4 spacious bedrooms, with a master suite boasting its own exclusive outdoor area. 2 additional bedrooms are located on the opposite side of the master bedroom, and the 4th bedroom / office includes its own bathroom and direct access to the 2-car covered parking garage. The massive outdoors features an infinity pool alongside a circular fire pit, a large open area shaded perfectly for play or to chill, a seated cabana area, a BBQ island, a swing, and a garden area all while enjoying the serenity and stunning views. Other amenities include a state-of-the-art automation system, a water filtration system, and a ventilation system. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2473 LA CONDESA Drive have any available units?
2473 LA CONDESA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2473 LA CONDESA Drive have?
Some of 2473 LA CONDESA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2473 LA CONDESA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2473 LA CONDESA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2473 LA CONDESA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2473 LA CONDESA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2473 LA CONDESA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2473 LA CONDESA Drive offers parking.
Does 2473 LA CONDESA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2473 LA CONDESA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2473 LA CONDESA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2473 LA CONDESA Drive has a pool.
Does 2473 LA CONDESA Drive have accessible units?
No, 2473 LA CONDESA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2473 LA CONDESA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2473 LA CONDESA Drive has units with dishwashers.
