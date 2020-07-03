All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2471 Silver Lake Blvd., C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2471 Silver Lake Blvd., C
Last updated April 29 2020 at 2:06 AM

2471 Silver Lake Blvd., C

2471 Silver Lake Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Silver Lake
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2471 Silver Lake Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Silver Lake

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
carport
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Special pricing! Upper 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment home behind 365 Whole Foods in Silver Lake with specious floor plans and beautiful landscaping. Real hardwood floors, fresh paint through out, bright and airy, new ceiling fans, AC unit, lots of storage and shelving space, separate dining room, much more to offer.

Open house on weekend or call or text 714-306-6042.
1 or 2 bedroom apartment homes along popular Silver Lake Blve, adjacent to many shops and eateries such as Whole Foods 365, Starbucks, by Chloe, CVS, Astro Diner, Intelligentsia, Mohawk General Store, Cafe Stello, Forage, Silverlake Coffee, Squarl, and Twig & Twine. Quiet residential area with single family homes, garden style, park like grounds, spacious floor plans, walk to Silver Lake, library. 4 blocks from the Silver Lake Reservoir. Close to downtown LA and adjacent to Los Feliz and Echo Park.

Features:

Colonial style architecture
Park like living
Gated access
Generous, spacious and friendly floor plans
Each building functions as a four-plex with private entrance for four units
Separate dining room or study or studio
Stainless steel counter tops (90% of units)
Bright and airy
Ceiling fan
Hardwood floors
Onsite management
Gated carport for a fee
No pets
Close to Occidental College
Close to American Film Institute
Adjacent to Los Feliz
Behind Whole Foods 365
Onsite gated carport parking available

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2471 Silver Lake Blvd., C have any available units?
2471 Silver Lake Blvd., C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2471 Silver Lake Blvd., C have?
Some of 2471 Silver Lake Blvd., C's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2471 Silver Lake Blvd., C currently offering any rent specials?
2471 Silver Lake Blvd., C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2471 Silver Lake Blvd., C pet-friendly?
No, 2471 Silver Lake Blvd., C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2471 Silver Lake Blvd., C offer parking?
Yes, 2471 Silver Lake Blvd., C offers parking.
Does 2471 Silver Lake Blvd., C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2471 Silver Lake Blvd., C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2471 Silver Lake Blvd., C have a pool?
No, 2471 Silver Lake Blvd., C does not have a pool.
Does 2471 Silver Lake Blvd., C have accessible units?
No, 2471 Silver Lake Blvd., C does not have accessible units.
Does 2471 Silver Lake Blvd., C have units with dishwashers?
No, 2471 Silver Lake Blvd., C does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at Park La Brea Apartments
5555 W 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90036
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
8th and Hope
801 S Hope St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Cosmo Lofts
1617 Cosmo St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Windward Village
1720 Pacific Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
The Fulton Sherman Oaks
4629 Fulton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
The Ivy
15301 Valley Vista Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
11324 Huston Street Apartments
11324 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College