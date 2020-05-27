All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM

2471 Mccready Ave.

2471 Mccready Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2471 Mccready Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Silver Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
fireplace
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
internet access
Large, well-lit,fully-furnished and -equipped studio (approximately 630 sq) with fireplace and huge outdoor deck overlooking a tree-lined garden in in the foothlls of Silver Lake. Quiet, comfortable, private, and secure. Less than five minutes from the 2 and 5 freeways (Fletcher entrance), 10 minutes from downtown LA, 15 from Hollywood.

One large room with separate kitchen and bathroom. Full-sized bed with Sealy mattress, gas and wood-burning fireplace, berber carpet and hardwood floors. Dinnerware, cutlery, utensils, cookware, linens, paper goods, and cleaning supplies provided. All inclusive.

Heat and A/C, high-speed WiFi (b/g) cable Internet, 27 TV/DVD/VCR with cable, portable stereo/CD/cassette, cordless phone with free calls. No pets or indoor smoking please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2471 Mccready Ave. have any available units?
2471 Mccready Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2471 Mccready Ave. have?
Some of 2471 Mccready Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2471 Mccready Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2471 Mccready Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2471 Mccready Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 2471 Mccready Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2471 Mccready Ave. offer parking?
No, 2471 Mccready Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 2471 Mccready Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2471 Mccready Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2471 Mccready Ave. have a pool?
No, 2471 Mccready Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2471 Mccready Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2471 Mccready Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2471 Mccready Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2471 Mccready Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
