2471 Mccready Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities internet access

Large, well-lit,fully-furnished and -equipped studio (approximately 630 sq) with fireplace and huge outdoor deck overlooking a tree-lined garden in in the foothlls of Silver Lake. Quiet, comfortable, private, and secure. Less than five minutes from the 2 and 5 freeways (Fletcher entrance), 10 minutes from downtown LA, 15 from Hollywood.



One large room with separate kitchen and bathroom. Full-sized bed with Sealy mattress, gas and wood-burning fireplace, berber carpet and hardwood floors. Dinnerware, cutlery, utensils, cookware, linens, paper goods, and cleaning supplies provided. All inclusive.



Heat and A/C, high-speed WiFi (b/g) cable Internet, 27 TV/DVD/VCR with cable, portable stereo/CD/cassette, cordless phone with free calls. No pets or indoor smoking please.