24705 South Avalon Boulevard
Last updated December 19 2019 at 11:43 PM

24705 South Avalon Boulevard

24705 Avalon Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

24705 Avalon Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90744
Wilmington

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
parking
some paid utils
range
oven
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent. ***

- Address: 24705 S. Avalon Blvd, Wilmington, CA 90744

- Rent: $1,750 Per Month
- Deposit: $2,000 (On Approved Credit)
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathroom: 1
- Approx 950 Sq.Ft.

Features and Amenities:
- Front House
- Vinyl Plank Flooring
- Granite Counter-Tops
- Driveway Parking for 3 Cars
- Appliances (stove, oven, and range included)
- Washer & Dryer Hook-ups
- Utilities included: water & gardener
- No Pets

Visit this link to apply: www.ppmapplications.com

Visit this link to see our rental criteria: http://www.pinnaclepmc.com/rental-criteria

Requirements when applying:
- A $36.00 Credit Check/Background Check Fee for every person 18 years and over that will be residing on the property
- Credit Score 600 or better
- 3 months proof of income (in order to qualify you must make double the rental amount per month)
- Identification Card/Driver's License and Social Security Card
- Completed Rental Application
- Please note: Bankruptcies will be under review

Thank you for your interest!

Pinnacle Property Management
424-203-7689
www.pinnaclepmc.com

Please visit our website for other great listings in your area!

Rental rates, availability, lease terms, deposits, apartment features, amenities, and specials are subject to change without notice. Deposits may fluctuate based on credit, rental history, income, and/or other qualifying standards. Floor plans and square footages displayed are approximations, may be based on stud-to-stud measurements, and may vary between individual units. Quoted prices are for base rent only and do not include other fees such as utilities, associated pet fees, if applicable, and minimum lease terms and occupancy guidelines may apply unless otherwise specified. Subject to credit approval, a satisfactory rental application and execution of a lease agreement. Pricing valid for new residents only. Please see the leasing office for details. By inquiring about this property you opt-in and give Pinnacle Property Management permission to contact you through text, email, and or calling with the number or email you provide. If you do not wish to be contacted by Pinnacle Property Management please do not inquire.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24705 South Avalon Boulevard have any available units?
24705 South Avalon Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 24705 South Avalon Boulevard have?
Some of 24705 South Avalon Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24705 South Avalon Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
24705 South Avalon Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24705 South Avalon Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 24705 South Avalon Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 24705 South Avalon Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 24705 South Avalon Boulevard offers parking.
Does 24705 South Avalon Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24705 South Avalon Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24705 South Avalon Boulevard have a pool?
No, 24705 South Avalon Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 24705 South Avalon Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 24705 South Avalon Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 24705 South Avalon Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 24705 South Avalon Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

